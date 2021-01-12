https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/pbs-lawyer-called-for-firebombing-white-house-kidnapping-republicans-children/

PBS principal counsel Michael Beller dreamed up big plans to punish his political opponents once Democrats are inaugurated in the White House.

“We go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away,” Beller said in comments caught on tape and published by Project Veritas, comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler while saying the kids of Trump supporters should be sent to “re-education” or “enlightenment camps.”

“They’re [re-education camps] nice,” the tax-payer-funded attorney promised. “They have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and [the children] watch PBS all day.” Without them, Beller prophesied, the nation was breeding a new generation of evil, intolerant children who Beller demanded be subject to 20th-century-style internment.

“Kids who are growing up, knowing nothing but Trump for four years, you’ve got to wonder what they’re [Trump supporters’ children] going to be like. They’ll be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people — horrible kids,” Beller said.

PBS told The Federalist in a statement Beller no longer works for the network.

Calls for retribution against those who supported the Trump administration have become a recurring theme among high-powered leftists. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich demanded a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” while others, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have promised the creation of Soviet-style dissident lists to punish those in the White House.

When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 17, 2020

In the absence of a Biden win, Beller said prior to the November contest, then true patriots ought to “go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.”

Beller also celebrated COVID-19 outbreaks wreaking havoc in the homes of Trump-supporting deplorables, hoping the virus would kill off those who might dare vote for the incumbent president.

“What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that’s great … because either those people won’t come out to vote for Trump, you know the red states, or a lot of them [Trump supporters] are sick and dying,” Beller said. “Americans are so f-cking dumb. You know, most people are dumb.”

When it came to the nation’s capital, home of countless political elitists, Beller echoed the sentiment of members of the corrupt ruling class who possess nothing but disdain for those outside the Beltway. “It’s good to live in a place [D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or states where everybody’s just … stupid?” Beller said.

Fox News, meanwhile, is fake news, according to the principal counsel of a government-funded outlet.

“It’s [Fox News] all this Joe Biden sh-t show. Joe Biden — you know, I can’t stand it. It’s all made up. It’s all ridiculous. And they [Fox] are pushing that so hard. It’s unbelievable,” Beller said, adding that at PBS, they just ignore Fox reporting.

