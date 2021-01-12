https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pbs-lawyer-caught-project-veritas-cover-video-sting-inciting-political-violence-trump-supporters-resigns/

Project Veritas recorded PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller inciting violence against Trump supporters in a radical leftwing rant.

Beller told the Veritas reporter that if Biden doesn’t win the 2020 election he would “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails…”

Beller vowed revenge on conservatives and their children if Biden wins: “Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away… Americans are f**king dumb.”

Mr. Beller had the gall to say that President Trump is “close to Hitler” as he advocated for Trump supporters children to be seized and put into re-education camps.

BREAKING: @PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller Incites Political Violence In Radical Left-Wing Agenda “Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails…” “Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”#ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/OzBLeCP8YH — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2021

The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Michael Beller has resigned.

Will Michael Beller be placed on the federal no-fly list for inciting political violence? Or is that punishment only reserved for Trump supporters?

🚨WE MADE THE AP WIRE🚨 NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for PBS resigned Tuesday after being caught describing President Donald Trump as “close to Hitler” in a right-wing sting operation. https://t.co/8oCiPedKWb — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2021

