CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County, New Jersey, man was charged Monday with allegedly distributing videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Al-Fahim Medina, 22, of Willingboro, New Jersey, is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography. He appeared in federal court and was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In January 2020, an undercover law enforcement agent saw an individual advertising, in coded language, the sale of child pornography on Twitter. The Twitter profile directed interested parties to an encrypted social media messaging application. During multiple sessions in January and February 2020, the undercover agent communicated with the individual online, and the individual agreed to sell multiple links to cloud storage websites that contained videos of child sexual abuse to the undercover agent. After the undercover agent sent $20.00 to a PayPal account registered to Medina, the individual sent the links to the websites that contained child sexual abuse.

On June 12, 2020, law enforcement lawfully obtained multiple devices from Medina’s residence that contained over 22,000 files of content constituting child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

The count of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

