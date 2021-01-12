https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/pelosi-capitol-mob-chose-their-whiteness-over-democracy/

Shortly after a mob descended on the Capitol last Wednesday, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her constituents in a virtual meeting that the rioters chose “their whiteness over democracy.”

“I thought it was going to be an epiphany for those who are in opposition to our democracy to see the light,” Pelosi said. “Instead, it has been an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country led by this president, for the moment, who have chosen their whiteness over democracy.”







Pelosi attempted to give teeth to her claim by quoting an article, saying, “I fear the day when white Americans will have to choose between their whiteness and this democracy.”

“We saw what happened with that,” Pelosi said.

The speaker continued her political monologue about President Donald Trump and his supporters, blaming them for a large amount of COVID-19 deaths over the last week.

“We know that on Jan. 6, when that assault was taking place on the Capitol, 3,865 people in our country died of the coronavirus, many of them people of color because of the injustice of it all,” Pelosi said. “The next day, on Thursday, 4,000 people died of the coronavirus. They died because decisions were made at the highest level months before in the Oval Office of denial, distortion, delay, calling it a hoax. This president is responsible for many of those deaths.”

Pelosi also threatened to take action against the president, something she has already begun by filing articles of impeachment and planning a vote against him on Wednesday.

“This cannot be exaggerated. The complicity, not only the complicity, the instigation of the president of the United States must and will be addressed,” Pelosi continued.

The California Democrat concluded by praising President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration, echoing his empty claims about bringing unity and healing to the nation.

“He is a healer, is a healer in the spirit of America the Beautiful,” Pelosi said of Biden. “He is one who will try to bring people together, but that coming together comes from speaking truth to the American people, and they haven’t heard truth from this president in four years, not one day. But he will speak truth, and people will understand what is at stake and what that right path is for liberty and justice for all.”

