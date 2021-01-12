https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533960-pelosi-names-9-impeachment-managers

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMan seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot released on K bail Trump and Pence speak for first time since Capitol riots FBI seeks assistance identifying Capitol rioter who carried Confederate flag MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers as the House prepares to vote Wednesday to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE over his role inciting last week’s Capitol riot.

The impeachment managers will argue the House’s case during the Senate trial. Pelosi did not indicate when the House will send the article of impeachment to the Senate.

Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor, will serve as the lead impeachment manager. The others are Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette Diana Louise DeGetteBipartisan lawmakers call for expedited diabetes research The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Dems push McConnell on COVID-19 relief; Grassley contracts COVID-19 Overnight Health Care: Schumer, Pelosi want Heroes Act as ‘starting point’ in new COVID-19 relief talks | Labs warn of possible delays in test results amid surge in demand | Federal government partners with pharmacies for coronavirus vaccine distribution MORE (Colo.), David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (R.I.), Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroLawmaker to unveil bill ensuring nothing — ‘no airport, no highway, no school’ — is named after Trump Biden says Cruz, other Republicans responsible for ‘big lie’ that fueled Capitol mob Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent federal buildings, property being named after Trump MORE (Texas), Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellHouse Judiciary Democrats ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump GOP lawmaker denounces protesters charging Capitol steps: ‘This is not who we are’ Here’s why Manchin, Romney and Collins are about to wield serious Senate power MORE (Calif.), Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House to vote on impeaching Trump Wednesday MORE (Calif.), Joe Neguse Joseph (Joe) NeguseHouse Judiciary Democrats ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump LIVE COVERAGE: Congress certifies Biden win after Pennsylvania, Arizona challenges fail Pelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate MORE (Colo.), Madeleine Dean Madeleine DeanHouse Judiciary Democrats ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden Democrats blister Barr during tense hearing MORE (Pa.) and Del. Stacey Plaskett Stacey PlaskettRecord number of Black women elected to Congress in 2020 Stand-alone bill to provide relief for airlines blocked on House floor DOJ rejects statehood for Puerto Rico — so do Puerto Ricans MORE (Virgin Islands).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The impeachment managers are a different set from the ones tapped by Pelosi a year ago for the first impeachment trial. During that effort, mangers made the case for Trump’s impeachment over his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into now-President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats, GOP face defining moments after Capitol riot Wall Street Journal: ‘Best case’ is for Trump to resign amid calls for his removal Trump’s political career is over MORE (D-Calif.) served as the lead impeachment manager last year but is not part of the new group. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Clyburn blasts DeVos and Chao for ‘running away’ from 25th Amendment fight Trump’s political career is over MORE (D-N.Y.), whose panel has jurisdiction over impeachment and who was part of the effort last year, is also not among the managers this time.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on an article of impeachment stating that Trump incited an attack on the government by urging a mob of his supporters to try to stop Congress from ratifying Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The House is also expected to pass a resolution on Tuesday night to call for invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment. That process would require the vice president and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet to agree that the president should be immediately removed.

However, Vice President Pence — who was targeted last week by some rioters who wanted him hanged for declining to try to interrupt the Electoral College certification — has said he won’t invoke the 25th Amendment with only about a week left in Trump’s term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

