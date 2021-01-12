https://www.dailywire.com/news/pence-uses-pelosis-own-words-against-her-as-he-explains-why-he-wont-invoke-25th-amendment

Vice President Mike Pence used House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) words against her in a letter on Tuesday evening explaining why he will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The letter comes as Democrats have introduced an article of impeachment against the president for the riot that broke out last week in the nation’s capital. Democrats have also sought to pressure Pence into removing Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

“Every American was shocked and saddened by the attack on our Nation’s Capitol last week, and I am grateful for the leadership that you and other congressional leaders provided in reconvening Congress to complete the people’s business on the very same day,” Pence began. “It was a moment that demonstrated to the American people the unity that is still possible in Congress when it is needed most.”

“But now, with just eight days left in the President’s term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment,” he said. “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution. Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.”

“As you know full well, the 25th Amendment was designed to address Presidential incapacity or disability,” Pence continued. “Just a few months ago, when you introduced legislation to create a 25th Amendment Commission, you said, ‘”[a] President’s fitness for office must be determined by science and facts.’ You said then that we must be ‘[v]ery respectful of not making a judgment on the basis of a comment or behavior that we don’t like, but based on a medical decision.’ Madam Speaker, you were right. Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent.”

Pence noted that Bible says that “for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven … a time to heal … and a time to build up” and that now is that time for America. Pence invited Pelosi to help unite and heal the country, which was a theme of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment,” the letter concluded. “Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. I pledge to you that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power. So help me God.”

