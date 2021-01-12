https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/12/people-think-chuck-norris-was-at-trumps-save-america-rally-in-d-c/
Chuck Norris is trending this morning over this now-viral photo claiming the legendary martial artist and actor was at the Save America rally in D.C. on January 6:
Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF
— DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021
FFS. Is PolitiFact or Snopes going to have to weigh in?
But that isn’t Chuck Norris? At least, I don’t think it is. https://t.co/HLh7gkV1eI
— Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) January 12, 2021
Whoever this is is popping up in other photos:
That is so obviously not #ChuckNorris. What won’t these #MAGA people believe? #fools pic.twitter.com/4SdZjwWmfq
— Pundit Review (@PunditReview) January 12, 2021
“Look at the shape of his head”:
Um…. Biden supporter here. I don’t think that’s chuck norris. His head is not the same shape as actual chuck norris? Not defending him but seriously, look at the shape of the heads.
— kellie cyrus (@kelcyrus) January 12, 2021
And we do need a little humor today:
Hey, if Chuck Norris had stormed the capital, he would now be president.
— David Gaw (@davidgaw) January 12, 2021
