https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/12/people-think-chuck-norris-was-at-trumps-save-america-rally-in-d-c/

Chuck Norris is trending this morning over this now-viral photo claiming the legendary martial artist and actor was at the Save America rally in D.C. on January 6:

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

FFS. Is PolitiFact or Snopes going to have to weigh in?

But that isn’t Chuck Norris? At least, I don’t think it is. https://t.co/HLh7gkV1eI — Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) January 12, 2021

Whoever this is is popping up in other photos:

“Look at the shape of his head”:

Um…. Biden supporter here. I don’t think that’s chuck norris. His head is not the same shape as actual chuck norris? Not defending him but seriously, look at the shape of the heads. — kellie cyrus (@kelcyrus) January 12, 2021

And we do need a little humor today:

Hey, if Chuck Norris had stormed the capital, he would now be president. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) January 12, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

