https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-blasts-pelosis-impeachment-efforts-continuation-greatest-witch-hunt-history-politics-video/

President Trump spoke to reporters ahead of his trip to Texas on Tuesday.

The President is traveling to Alamo, Texas on Tuesday to survey the border wall.

More than 450 miles of border wall was built in South Texas thanks to President Trump.

Trump blasted Pelosi’s efforts to push for a second impeachment, calling it a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

TRENDING: Texas Lawmakers Consider Secession Over Life Under Democrat Marxism — Several States Interested in Movement (Video)

Speaker Pelosi is pushing to impeach President Trump this week and invoke the 25th Amendment in an effort to bar Trump from holding public office.

The Democrats are also working to criminalize MAGA rallies and labeling Trump supporters domestic terrorists.

WATCH:

WATCH: In his first public comments since the #CapitolRiot, President #Trump says House efforts to push for #impeachment are a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics” “I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” he says. https://t.co/BTDNz3QEOm pic.twitter.com/yj1asenDBu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2021

A reporter then asked, “What is your role in what happened at the Capitol, what is your responsibility…”

“They’ve analyzed by speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody just thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump said.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “What is your role in what happened at the #capitol, what is your responsibility…” TRUMP: “…they’ve analyzed by speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody just thought it was totally appropriate.”https://t.co/BTDNz3QEOm pic.twitter.com/mWADutXDc9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2021

Joe Biden remained silent during violence all summer during the George Floyd riots when his supporters were burning down businesses and killing people.

Kamala Harris incited violence and promoted the fund used to bail out accused murderers and rapists who were arrested during the Black Lives Matter riots and the media never asks her what her role was in the violence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

