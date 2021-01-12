https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-impeachment-witch-hunt-tremendous-danger

President Donald Trump on Tuesday broke his silence after last Wednesday’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and said that he has no intention of resigning — and that Democrats are courting “tremendous danger” by attempting a second impeachment.

The president also defended the speech he made immediately preceding the riots, saying that many people believed his remarks were “totally appropriate.”

Trump made the remarks — his first since Wednesday’s riots — while boarding Marine One as he prepared to go on a trip to Alamo, Texas, in order to inspect the U.S.’s southern border wall.

“If you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it has been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he insisted. “They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to a T thought it was totally appropriate.”

During his Wednesday speech, Trump encouraged his supporters to “march” on the Capitol and to “fight.” In his Tuesday remarks, he did not offer up any indicators of who “they” were.

The president also said that Democrats were only creating “tremendous danger” with their attempt to remove him from office.

“I want no violence — never violence,” Trump added when further pressed. “We want absolutely no violence.”

He continued, “And on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger.”

Pointing specifically to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Trump said, “It’s a really terrible thing that they’re doing for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path. I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger.”

On Tuesday, the House will vote on legislation calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Democratic leaders have said that if Pence does not sign off on the 25th Amendment process, the House will move to impeach the president for an unprecedented second time.

What else?

Trump last week concluded his speech, “So we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue … and we are going to the Capitol. And we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we are going to try to give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Trump issued remarks via video amid the riots, calling for peace. “We love you, you’re very special. I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

A day after the riots — which reportedly were connected to the deaths of five people — Trump issued a second video statement on the matter.

“Those who violently besieged our Capitol, who are the opposite of everything this administration stands for, the core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live and safety, peace and freedom,” he said. “Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite to come together to reject the violence that we have seen, we are one American people, full, under God.”







