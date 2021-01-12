https://www.oann.com/president-trump-condemns-impeachment-efforts/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-condemns-impeachment-efforts

President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert )

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:47 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

President Trump recently spoke out against Congress’s efforts to impeach him a second time. He communicated with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, where he called the impeachment “dangerous” and a continuation of the “witch hunt” against his administration.

His remarks come as the House of Representatives moves forward to impeach the President after accusing him of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. President Trump warned the impeachment is causing anger, but that he wants no violence.

“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he stated. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you’re doing it, and its really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

President Trump’s comments mark the first time he has spoken publicly since protesters breached the Capitol Building last week and social media platforms subsequently banned him from their sites.

