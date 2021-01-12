https://christiannewsjournal.com/trump-visits-southern-border-wall-calls-it-one-of-the-largest-infrastructure-projects-in-the-history-of-our-country/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the southern city of Alamo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, and during a press conference this afternoon highlighted his administration’s accomplishments on curbing illegal immigration over the past four years.

The 45th president has made border enforcement and legal immigration procedures a priority during his time in the White House. Millions of Americans from all walks of life elected him in November 2016 due, in part, to his fervent promise to “Build the Wall!”

“We worked long and hard to get this done … [It’s] one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of our country,” Trump said on Tuesday about the border wall.

He also praised the border patrol officials who have secured the U.S.-Mexico border. “We can’t let the next administration even think of taking it down,” Trump also said.

President Trump: “Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden Administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” pic.twitter.com/e7CeBOj0iK — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2021

Trump also talked—during “this very tender time”—about how free speech is currently under assault in this country.

He also brought up the topic of the violence last week at the U.S. Capitol, saying that he believes in the “rule of law, not in violence or rioting.”

“Now is the time for our nation to heal … We’re a nation of law and a nation of order,” Trump also said.

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones—who last week left the Democrat Party to become a Republican—told the Christian News Journal in exclusive comments on Tuesday, “President Trump’s visit today is truly a milestone for America. It symbolizes President Trump’s success in creating an orderly, legal, and systematic immigration policy. We must not forget his role as a beacon in immigration reform.”

Under Trump’s leadership, the administration completed more than 450 miles of border wall by the end of 2020. Another 350 miles of wall are reportedly already funded and construction has begun on that, the administration said last week.

“This isn’t just a remarkable achievement. I think it’s an historic accomplishment for many factors,” Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said on a media call last week, as Fox News reported.

I’m proud to announce that we met our goal of constructing 450 miles of border wall system by the end of 2020. I am extremely proud of the men and women of @CBP and @USACEHQ who helped us get to this important milestone. pic.twitter.com/JD4yhEY4AZ — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 5, 2021

Critics have claimed that “much of the construction [during Trump’s term in office] replaces structure that was always there,” but “officials have said that there is no comparison between the old landing mat-style structure that could be easily climbed or pushed over, and the new 30-foot steel bollards—complete with anti-climb tech, cameras, lighting, and roads,” as Fox News noted in a piece ahead of Trump’s Alamo visit.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are still trying to squeeze in impeachment during Trump’s final days in office, charging that last week, during his remarks at a rally outside the White House, Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—imminent lawless action at the Capitol. Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, interfered with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

Early last Wednesday, before Congress met to formally certify the Electoral College results of the November presidential election, Trump addressed thousands of supporters in the outdoor rally.

House Democrats continue to insist that those remarks incited “insurrection”—while many lawyers and First Amendment experts explain that his speech is protected by the Constitution.

Many Republicans have issued comments against impeachment actions, saying such activity would further inflame tensions in this country and represent a far cry from the “unity” that Democrat Joe Biden had promised earlier.

I stand with @gopleader in calling on Congress and Joe Biden to address actions to unify our nation and not engaging in activities such as impeachment that will further divide us.https://t.co/aP3wWMjsve — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 8, 2021

Read Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s recent statement here.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVA), meanwhile, told Fox News’ Bret Baier that the Senate does not have the votes to convict Trump even if the House impeaches him.

“I don’t see that and I think the House should know that also,” Manchin said in that interview. “We’ve been trying to send that message over. They know the votes aren’t there. I think this is so ill-advised, for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people when we’re going to be so divided and fighting again.”

Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to say the media have too much influence. 77% of GOP voters say the media have too much power and influence over government, compared 34% of Democrats and 51% of unaffiliated voters… https://t.co/kISXWL55Se pic.twitter.com/h10ocuTPc2 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 12, 2021

–By CNJ Staff

