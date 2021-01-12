https://www.the-sun.com/news/2127530/donald-trump-25th-amendment-joe-biden-alamo/

DONALD Trump warned that the 25th Amendment will “come back to haunt Joe Biden,” and said impeachment is “dangerous” for the United States.

The president spoke during a visit to the US Mexico border wall near Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

“Free speech is under assault like never before,” Trump said.

“The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration.

“As the expression goes, ‘be careful what you wish for’,” he told the president-elect.

Trump also went on to warn against his impeachment, claiming “it’s causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time.”

Trump’s visit to Alamo, Texas, came as:

The president appeared to be echoing concerns from information obtained by the FBI, that claimed that if the 25th Amendment is invoked, it could “cause a huge uprising” as “armed protests are planned before inauguration.”

The effectiveness of invoking the Amendment has been called into question because it is unlikely he could be removed from the White House before January 20.

Any impeachment in the House would trigger a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is scheduled to be in recess until January 19 and has already acquitted Trump once before.

As a result, Trump could likely not be removed from office until after he was already replaced in the White House by Biden.

The president also discussed last week’s Capitol riots, telling Americans “we’re a nation of law, and a nation of order.”

He also called for “peace and calm” before telling his fans, “respect for law enforcement is the foundation of the MAGA agenda.”

“God bless you, God bless law enforcement and God bless the United States of America,” the president concluded his speech.

Earlier today, while he was leaving the White House, Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since last week’s Capitol riots.

The outgoing president did not take responsibility for the chaotic events which unfolded on January 6.

Trump said: “So if you read my speech – and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television.

“It’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”

“Everybody to the T thought it was totally appropriate,” he insisted moments before stepping onto Air Force One.

The president also dubbed his impeachment as a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” he added. “And it’s really a terrible thing that they are doing.”

According to White House spokesman Judd Deere, Trump’s Alamo visit marks “completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system.”

The 400-mile long wall has a significant portion of construction in areas where past administrations had structures built.

His visit to Alamo also comes one day after the House of Representatives formally introduced impeachment legislation.

Trump slams ‘ridiculous’ impeachment and says it’s ‘causing tremendous anger’ in first comments since Capitol riot

