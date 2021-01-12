https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-republican-conference-chair-rep-liz-cheney-says-shell-vote-impeach

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said in a statement on Tuesday that she will vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

“Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough,” the House Republican Conference Chair said in a statement. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I will vote to impeach the President,” Cheney declared in the statement.

Republican Rep. John Katko of New York also announced on Tuesday that he will vote to impeach.

