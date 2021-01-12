https://noqreport.com/2021/01/12/rep-jeff-duncan-highlights-twitters-utter-hypocrisy-regarding-world-leaders/

To say conservatives are angry with Twitter would be an understatement. “The Purge” that has been happening for a week now threatens to not only deplatform conservative users but also to eliminate all competition. They don’t just want conservatives off their platforms. They want conservatives off ALL platforms and they’re willing to destroy anyone who dares to allow freedom of speech to exist.

Republican Jeff Duncan, a U.S. Congressman from South Carolina, took to Facebook to voice not only his dismay towards Big Tech but also to highlight the utter hypocrisy they exhibited by banning President Trump while allowing some of the most tyrannical and evil leaders in the world to continue using their “platform” unabated. Here’s his post:

How can Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei be on Twitter? Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror and tweets about eradicating the Israeli people. How can dictator Nicolás Maduro be on Twitter? He has caused immeasurable suffering for the Venezuelan people under his tyrannical regime. How can the Chinese Communist Party be on Twitter? The CCP runs slave labor camps and tweets about sterilizing Uyghur women. How can people like Kathy Griffin be on Twitter? She posted a doctored photo of President Trump’s decapitated head. How can Kamala Harris be on Twitter? She said last summer of the violent left-wing protests… “They’re not going to let up, and they should not.” Why did Twitter ban the hashtag 1984? Why did they cover up the Biden family’s Chinese ties? So many questions… and so many examples that we could be here all day listing them.

The double standard by left-wing Big Tech giants (like Twitter and Facebook banning President Trump, censoring conservative content) is being amplified with deranged cancel culture. “Conservatives should start their own platform” – OK, bring in Parler. Well, what happens with you can’t download Parler from the Apple Store or Google Play, and Amazon Web Services has pulled its hosting because they are attempting to cancel and end Parler?

It’s clear what’s happening. This isn’t about violence, incitement, “fact-checking,” or the big tech employees who define those terms and the degrees of those terms. It is about complete and utter control. It’s about stifling free speech and canceling conservatives. It’s about shutting people up like President Trump and others that disagree with the radical left-wing ideology and its dangers to our Republic.

This cannot and will not stand!

That’s why we need to remove Section 230 liability protections from these Big Tech giants and have them investigated under anti-trust law. We need to have a discussion on breaking these giants up. We cannot give these huge multinational corporations the ability to violate the First Amendment freedoms of our citizens as if they were a pseudo-governmental body, as they have done this past week.

Pray for our country.

His indignation is righteous and his points were accurate. The one exception—banning the hashtag for 1984—is a widely spread falsehood. Standalone numbers do not form hashtags. It could be #1984, #14, or #324982294. Unless the number is accompanied by adjacent letters, it will not form a clickable hashtag. Not a big deal, especially when we consider his other objections were valid.

It’s long past time for conservatives to reevaluate where and how we spend our time online. Twitter and Facebook have been conveniences, but they were traps to be sprung at moments like these. Fool me once, shame on you…

