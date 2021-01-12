http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D_7kymvcLPw/

(AP) — Rep. John Katko is the first Republican to say he’ll vote to impeach President Donald Trump following the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The New York congressman said in a statement posted to Twitter late Tuesday: “I will vote to impeach this president.”

Katko, a former federal prosecutor, said he did not make the decision lightly.

He said, “To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy.” He says, “I cannot sit by without taking action.”

The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.

The president faces a single impeachment charge, “incitement to insurrection,” for his actions ahead of the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation’s history.

