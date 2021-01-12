http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bZXZRw4iyTc/

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announced Tuesday that she had contracted coronavirus and promptly blamed Republicans for the illness.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

“I just received a positive COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” Jayapal wrote Monday.

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“Only hours after President [Donald] Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack.”

She said she is “isolating per Capitol Physician’s instructions,” which she began “immediately after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

But, Jayapal said, she “will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President from office.”

She also said she wants “serious fines” for members of Congress who do not wear masks.

“Additionally, any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be immediately removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms. This is not a joke. Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy,” she said.

Last week, at least three Democrat members of Congress — suspected or coronavirus-positive — broke quarantine rules to travel to Washington, D.C., and cast votes to reelect Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) traveled from Milwaukee to the capital to support Pelosi’s bid, Breitbart News reported.

