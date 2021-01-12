https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533962-upton-to-vote-to-impeach-trump

Longtime Rep. Fred UptonFrederick (Fred) Stephen UptonRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House GOP debates Electoral College vote House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Mich.) has joined a growing number of House Republicans in saying he plans to vote to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE on Wednesday following a deadly riot by a mob of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Today the President characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday’s rally as ‘totally appropriate,’ and he expressed no regrets for last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” Upton said in a statement Tuesday.

“This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution,” he said. “I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough.”

Upton went on to say that Congress must hold Trump “to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any president to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next.”

“Thus, I will vote to impeach,” his statement concludes.

House Democrats introduced an impeachment article against Trump on Monday that charged him with “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States” after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and clashed with law enforcement officials in riot that left at least five people dead last week.

He told his supporters ahead of the rally on Twitter weeks before to gather in the nation’s capitol as Congress was scheduled to certify votes by the Electoral College affirming President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE won the race.

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted on Dec. 19 as he continued to spread disputed claims about the November election.

He also repeated false claims about the race in comments to supporters outside the White House last week and told them to march to the Capitol. “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said during the speech.

Trump has been met with fierce blowback from both sides of the aisle in the aftermath of the riot, with a handful of Republicans leaders coming out in support of his second impeachment.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Wave of companies cut off donations — much of it to GOP Davis: Impeaching Trump: Four reasons not to do so, and one reason why we must MORE (Wyo.), who serves as the lower chamber’s No. 3 Republican, on Tuesday became the first member of House GOP leadership to support the impeachment effort.

Cheney said in a statement that Trump had “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” adding: “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”

Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack No Labels tapping Larry Hogan as co-chair MORE (R-N.Y.) also announced plans to vote for Trump’s impeachment Tuesday, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Democrats, GOP face defining moments after Capitol riot Sunday shows – Capitol siege, Trump future dominate MORE (R-Ill.).

Other Republicans have also indicated openness to the impeachment effort. Among those are newly sworn-in Rep. Peter Meijer, another Michigan Republican, who said on Monday that he’s “strongly considering” supporting the move.

