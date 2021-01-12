https://trishintel.com/report-mitch-mcconnell-supports-impeachment/

According to a new report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that President Trump committed impeachable offenses and supports the Dems’ move to impeach him for a second time after the siege on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. Fox News reported the details Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said Tuesday that she would vote to impeach President Trump. Cheney is the first member of GOP leadership to take that position, and just the second Republican to openly support the move.

The question now is, if the House impeaches the President, will the Senate take up the trial? If the Senate chose to do so, it would mean a trial for President Trump after he has already left office. Some attorneys argue that such a move would be futile. Impeachment, after all, is a tool designed to remove a President from office. So, if he is already out of office, why would the Senate hold a trial?

Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert in Washington, D.C. and across the country as communities prepare for inauguration day on January 20.

