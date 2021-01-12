https://www.theblaze.com/news/sacha-baron-cohen-youtube-ban-trump

Rabid far-left actor Sacha Baron Cohen of “Borat” infamy has demanded that YouTube go along with the progressive crowd and ban President Donald Trump — just like Facebook, Twitter and other online entities.

“Virtually every social media company has removed Trump…EXCEPT YouTube,” Cohen

tweeted Monday. “Trump’s YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people!”

He then pressed his followers to retweet his post and tell Google — which owns YouTube — to “do the right thing!” Cohen added a hashtag that read “BanTrumpSaveDemocracy.”

Just days ago Cohen

called Trump’s bans from Facebook and Twitter the “most important moment in the history of social media.”

“The world’s largest platforms have banned the world’s biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate,” he added. “To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this–the entire world thanks you!”

Hollywood mob hops to it

Indeed, fellow left-wing celebrities took to Cohen’s appeal like joyous puppies and did as they were told:

How did folks react?

As you might guess, Cohen has a fair number of admirers among his 760,000 Twitter followers — but certainly not all commenters on his post were aligned with his way of thinking:

“Do you like censorship?” one user asked. “If you do your comedy might also be next.”

You Nazi moron! F*** your censorship! We should call for the banning of your unfunny BS you call art,” another user exclaimed. “You suck!

“An artist that’s for censorship,” another commenter said. “Wow.”

“You are … absolutely clueless on what Democracy means,” another user declared. “Amazing that more s**ts comes out of your mouth than your ass.”

Another commenter had a

visual message for Cohen:

