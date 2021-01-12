http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RKaxH838u5U/

Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) weighed in on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) role in the “insurrection” seen during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Schiff slammed McCarthy on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for his push to challenge the election results and carrying Trump’s water “throughout these four years.” He said he has “nothing but contempt” for McCarthy, who he argued holds “a lot of responsibility” for the Capitol Hill chaos.

“I think there is a lot of responsibility, Joe, as you point out, that goes beyond the president,” Schiff advised. “It goes to people in the Congress that have been propagating the big lie that he’s been trying to sell the country. I have nothing but contempt at this point for Kevin McCarthy, who carried the president’s water throughout these four years. You know, he and Mick Mulvaney are in exactly the same place, which is claiming somehow that they’re newly discovering that Donald Trump is a different person than they thought, apparently. No, he’s exactly the same person we knew he was every day of his tenure.”

“Kevin McCarthy is worried about keeping his job right now,” he continued. “Kevin McCarthy is worried about money drying up right now. Otherwise, he would be out there pushing the Antifa lie along with the president. So, there are a lot of people who have some serious soul-searching to do — not that I expect that that will happen. But it’s hard to look at our colleagues the same way because Kevin McCarthy and 140 of his colleagues, after the failed insurrection, were right back on the floor pushing the same big lies. And it’s just contemptible.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

