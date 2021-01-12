https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/schumer-wants-no-fly-list-for-trump-supporters/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kayleigh McEnany has the latest — Lin Wood is appealing in 11th Circuit
November 20, 2020
The strippers who saved San Diego…
December 19, 2020
U.S. Attorney to probe Ashli Babbitt execution…
January 11, 2021
Clothesline of the year!
November 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy