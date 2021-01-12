https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/south-dakota-noem-governor-abortion/2021/01/12/id/1005281

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a bill through her state’s legislature to ban the abortions that are based on the diagnosis of Down syndrome, saying that “every life is precious, regardless of the family’s situation.”

“Today, I give the people of South Dakota an update on where we sit as a state, the challenging year that we’ve had, but also where we can go from here in the opportunities we can grasp a hold of for families. I will talk about strong families, our economy, how to invest in our future, and protecting life,” the Republican governor told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” while describing the State of the State legislation she was to give later in the day.

Noem appeared on the program with Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, her husband, ex-Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisc., and their daughter Valentina, who was born with Down syndrome. The Duffys were to be Noem’s guests at her speech.

It is an “incredible conversation to have,” Noem said. “I think little Valentina, right here, her little face shows what a blessing that she is to this family. They are going to talk to the people of South Dakota and legislators (about) how important that bill is.”

Campos-Duffy said Tuesday she is proud of Noem “for taking on an important issue” and added that she and her husband encourage women to keep their children if they receive a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The Duffys are the parents of nine children, with their youngest being Valentina.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence that she is a mom and this is coming out of a mom governor,” said Campos-Duffy. “I would just say to any woman who has a diagnosis, who gets that call from the doctor just like I did, Valentina has given me as much joy and pride as any of my other little babies, and she is an American and she has the right to live just like everybody else.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

