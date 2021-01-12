https://www.oann.com/secy-of-state-pompeo-blasts-cancel-culture-highlights-americas-influence-on-world-stage/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=secy-of-state-pompeo-blasts-cancel-culture-highlights-americas-influence-on-world-stage

UPDATED 10:59 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touted America’s greatness and lambasted cancel culture during a speech for Voice of America.

On Monday, Pompeo called on the government funded agency to step up its efforts to report on the good aspects of America’s foreign policy.

Before his speech, a group of VOA employees filed a complaint claiming having Pompeo as a guest speaker would violate the company’s commitment to staying impartial. The employees claimed Pompeo’s speech would amount to “pro-Trump political propaganda.”

The secretary of state took the opportunity to rebuke those claims, while warning that cancel culture is simply authoritarianism in disguise.

“Censorship, wokeness, political correctness…it all points in one direction: authoritarianism cloaked as moral righteousness,” he stated. “It’s similar to what we’re seeing at Twitter and Facebook and Apple, and on too many university campuses today.”

Pompeo said the broadcaster in recent years has fallen into a pattern of only demeaning the United States rather than telling the full truth. He clarified there is certainly a time and place to criticize the U.S., but not at the expense of it’s standing on the global stage.

“This isn’t the Vice of America, focusing on everything that’s wrong with our great nation,” stated the secretary. “It’s the Voice of America…it certainly isn’t the place to give authoritarian regimes in Beijing or Tehran a platform.”

Thousands of American sons and daughters in uniform to the Middle East? No. Punish evil, deter Iran, and secure America. Yes. pic.twitter.com/x42xTkPihf — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2021

