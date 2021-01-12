https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/storming-the-capitol-communications-director-resignation/2021/01/12/id/1005299

A top aide to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has resigned, reportedly because she had grown uncomfortable with efforts to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Subscriber-only Punchbowl News first reported the resignation of communications director Lauren Blair Bianchi on Monday.

“I’m grateful to Sen. Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” Bianchi, who had worked in Cruz’s office since July 2019, said in a statement to Punchbowl News, according to the HuffPost.

Bianchi had become uncomfortable with Cruz’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Punchbowl News quoted an unnamed source saying, the HuffPost reported.

“Since the election, it was becoming clear things were moving in a direction that she was not comfortable with and that culminated with last week’s tragedy in the Capitol,” the source said, according to the HuffPost.

“Given that every member of Congress deserves to have a staff aligned with and supportive of their vision, and coupled with the start of the new Congress, she felt it was an appropriate time to step aside.”

The Hillreported Tuesday that Bianchi had agreed with Cruz “it would be best to part ways.”

A Twitter account belonging to Bianchi was made private Tuesday and did not include her work for Cruz in the biography, The Hill reported.

Her resignation comes as Cruz and other GOP senators involved in the objections over Biden’s victory have faced criticism and blame for a deadly storming of the Capitol Building last week.

Cruz in particular has fiercely denied culpability in the riot.

Some Democrats, led by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., in the House, are circulating legislation that would expel all lawmakers, including Cruz, who supported election objections from Congress, The Hill reported.

