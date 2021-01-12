https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533816-senator-releases-photos-of-man-wanted-in-connection-to-capitol-police

Sen. Bill CassidyBill CassidyElectoral College fight splits GOP as opposition grows to election challenge Congress addressed surprise medical bills, but the issue is not resolved Election fight tears at GOP MORE (R-La.) released photos of a man wanted in connection to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death due to injuries sustained during the Capitol riot last week.

The Louisiana Republican posted the two photos on Twitter, saying he received them from the Capitol Police.

One of the photos shows a man with a beard in the mob of President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE‘s supporters at the Capitol. In the photo he is wearing a blue hat with the letters “CFD” on it and a gray and black plaid shirt. The other shows a man wielding a red object.

“This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick,” Cassidy wrote in the tweet, calling on those who recognize the man in the photo to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit its tip website.

Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/rl0XXPPml6 pic.twitter.com/i9BDi2wBK4 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 12, 2021

Sicknick, who served 12 years with the Capitol Police, died last Thursday from injuries he sustained “while physically engaging with protesters,” the force said in a statement. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Sicknick was struck on the head with a fire extinguisher while defending the Capitol.

The 42-year-old officer was one of five people who died amid the Capitol attacks last week. During the attacks, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt Congress from certifying the Electoral College count confirming President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE’s victory.

One woman died after being shot by a different Capitol Police officer, and three others died after experiencing “medical emergencies.”

The riot forced the House and Senate to pause the debates on the election results and prompted lawmakers to evacuate to secure locations before law enforcement regained control.

Lawmakers confirmed Biden’s win hours later when Congress reconvened.

More than 50 Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers were injured in the riot. Another Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, who was on the scene, died while off duty, the force announced and The Washington Post reported over the weekend.

Sicknick’s family released a statement on Monday describing him as “sweet natured through and through,” saying he “loved his job with the U.S. Capitol Police, and was very passionate about it.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMan seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot released on K bail Trump and Pence speak for first time since Capitol riots FBI seeks assistance identifying Capitol rioter who carried Confederate flag MORE (D-Calif.) ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in response to Sicknick’s death.

Trump requested the White House flag be flown at half-staff on Sunday after he received criticism for not making the order sooner, including from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristiePress: Only one week left, why impeach him twice? The Hill’s Morning Report – House to impeach Trump this week Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officers MORE (R).

