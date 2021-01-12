https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/12/seth-rogen-forgets-to-leave-his-glass-house-before-throwing-stones-at-gop-leaders-for-making-people-believe-their-democracy-was-stolen/

Particularly since last week, it seems like more and more GOP politicians are comfortable urging Trump supporters to drop their opposition to the election results and move forward. There are plenty of exceptions, of course, but the fact that Republicans have been willing to resign over the violence at the Capitol should count for something.

But for actor Seth Rogen, they’re just not doing enough:

It’s simple. These GOP “leaders” NEED to acknowledge they lost the election. If they don’t, they’re inciting violence by making people believe their democracy was stolen. Until they acknowledge there was NO evidence of mass voter fraud, their followers will continue to plot. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 11, 2021

Thank you, Seth.

So simple. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 11, 2021

It is. Or it should be. And yet, here we are. How’d we get here anyway?

The thing is, many GOP leaders have acknowledged that the GOP lost the presidential election. They’ve in fact gone a lot further in acknowledging that fact that Democrats have in acknowledging that they lost in 2016.

For more than four years now, we’ve heard from many prominent Democratic leaders that Hillary Clinton had the election stolen from her thanks to mass voter fraud perpetrated by collusion between Russia and the incoming Trump administration. People are still pushing that narrative. Hell, Hillary Clinton herself is still pushing it.

We’re not going to defend the words and actions of Republicans who continue to peddle the lie that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump, but if we may offer Rogen a piece of helpful advice: clean up your own glass house before you start throwing stones.

The lack of self awareness is award winning… Good job sir — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 12, 2021

Oh.

They will want you to forget exactly who and what they were for the past 4 yrs, do not let them Undermining elections has consequences? Who would have thought? Imagine lying to your voters about something like Russia Collusion and hacking votes.. then encouraging riots.. imagine — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 12, 2021

Imagine.

