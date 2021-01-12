https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/stocks-close-flat-goldman-sachs-leads-banks-higher/

(CNBC) — Stocks closed along the flatline on Tuesday as interest rates touched their highest levels in months amid increasing prospects for more coronavirus stimulus under the incoming Biden administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,068.69. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.3% at 13,0720.43. The S&P 500 rose marginally to 3,801.19. Losses from major tech companies kept Tuesday’s moves in check.

Shares of Goldman Sachs rose 2.9% to lead the Dow higher. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America were up 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Charles Schwab gained 1.6% and hit an all-time high.

