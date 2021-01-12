https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/12/texit-texas-lawmakers-consider-brexit-like-move-in-wake-of-socialism-trend-this-is-not-about-war-1015438/

CHECK OUT BizPacReview on Parler!

Lawmakers in Texas say they are considering pursuing a Brexit-like movement as an alternative to living under what they see as rising Democratic socialism, and they say lawmakers in other states have shown a similar interest.

“This is not about war, this is not about actually seceding from the United States,” state Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R) told Newsmax TV’s Chris Salcedo on Monday after praising Americans from around the country for “standing up” and expressing themselves following the election.

“This is about the beginning of a process, an act, just like Brexit,” he continued, referencing Great Britain’s separation from the European Union.

“Brexit was a vote of the people and then five years of a process” to gradually separate, Biedermann continued.

The Texas lawmaker suggested that he and others are already working on “legislation” that would put the question to voters of whether they wanted to remain within the U.S., as British citizens voted 52-48 percent in June 2016 to leave the EU.

The bill “is the beginning of the process,” he said. “Do we want to have the right to be an independent state? After that question is answered ‘yes,’ then that process begins.”

Biedermann said that a committee would then be established by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office, as well as members of the state’s legislature, “and we will address all of the things that it would take to be an independent nation, an independent state, a Republic of Texas.”

During a two-year period, the committee will also hear from Texas residents who “will be able to make their grievances heard, and we will determine whether it’s feasible for us to leave the union.”

Biedermann went on to suggest that prior “research” regarding a potential ‘Texit’ indicates that most residents would support it. He also agreed with Salcedo that the state would negotiate with U.S. officials regarding military bases and other federal installations in Texas.

The Texas Republican acknowledged that while Texas has long been a part of the United States — though it briefly seceded and became part of the Confederacy in 1860 — it, like Britain, was its own nation before agreeing to become part of the union.

He then suggested that the state’s constitution provides an avenue for citizens to choose to become independent again, though several experts on the U.S. Constitution disagree.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 1869 in a case, ironically enough, involving the Lone Star State, that secession was unconstitutional. In Texas v. White, the court ruled the U.S. is “an indestructible union” and that no state is entitled to leave once it joins the union of states.

Nevertheless, Biedermann said other states are showing interest in leaving as well, via an Article V Convention of States similar to the Federal Convention of 1787.

“We’ve been getting so many positive responses from other states, so other states will want to join what we’re doing,” he told Salcedo. “The majority of states are not happy with the federal government.”

He went to note, however, that Texas is different than those other states because it is essentially self-sufficient.

In addition to land in Texas being “95 percent privately owned,” the state has its own power grid and its own gold repository.

“We have so many things that other states don’t have, but Texas can lead and these states can join with us,” said Biedermann.

see all) Latest posts by Jon Dougherty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

