If Twitter’s become known for one thing, it’s consistency.
At least when it comes to being a dumpster fire:
Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps.
We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet.
— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021
…is that bad?
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 12, 2021
Are internet shutdowns wrong? Should we not being doing that?
Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda.
If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors, we will disclose to our archive of information operations:https://t.co/GB71n4avwm
— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021
Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.#UgandaDecides2021 #KeepItOn https://t.co/Q2SJfsFUiD
— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021
The worst part is that they’re actually convinced that they’re serious right now.
You don’t say… https://t.co/bgtbCbxqqX
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2021
— AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) January 12, 2021
https://t.co/O2zvmQfOuv pic.twitter.com/pSaWvQM3Cp
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 12, 2021
woooooooooow https://t.co/P97F6cbAEy
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 12, 2021
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 12, 2021
are there no mirrors at twitter
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 12, 2021
Wait. But. You JUST . . . like, a few days ago.
— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 12, 2021
Did they publish articles about Hunter Biden?https://t.co/ShfSw44bjV
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 12, 2021
Oh, internet shutdowns “are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet.”
How interesting. https://t.co/YmYATDzH2D
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 12, 2021
The irony of this is astounding https://t.co/nbPma0MaGf
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2021
Twitter condemning a country for silencing people on social media is honestly the funniest thing I’ve seen in months
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2021
Sometimes, you’ve just gotta look for laughs wherever you can find them.
This is gaslighting at its finest.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 12, 2021
Twitter’s gotten quite good at that.