If Twitter’s become known for one thing, it’s consistency.

At least when it comes to being a dumpster fire:

Are internet shutdowns wrong? Should we not being doing that?

The worst part is that they’re actually convinced that they’re serious right now.

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta look for laughs wherever you can find them.

Twitter’s gotten quite good at that.

