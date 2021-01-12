https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-book-that-antifa-wants-banned/

“STOP SELLING ANDY NGO’S BOOK”

“HELL NO, WE WON’T NGO” A crowd of #antifa have gathered outside @Powells bookstore in downtown Portland to demand they pull my book from their website. The store has already announced it won’t stock the book on shelves. pic.twitter.com/bsX5HMGDSW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 11, 2021

“We have to show up every day until they stop selling that f—king book” An #antifa protester outside @Powells Books explains that stopping the release of my upcoming book would be like stopping the historical publication of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” pic.twitter.com/8NVTtQwYNz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 11, 2021

The Post Millennial:

On Monday, a crowd of Antifa activists gathered outside Powell’s Books in downtown Portland, to demand that the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy by The Post Millennial’s Editor-at-Large Andy Ngo, be pulled from the store’s website.

This follows an announcement on Monday by Portland’s iconic book seller, that it would not place Unmasked on shelves, but that the book will remain in its online catalog.