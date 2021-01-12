https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-book-that-antifa-wants-banned/

The Post Millennial:

On Monday, a crowd of Antifa activists gathered outside Powell’s Books in downtown Portland, to demand that the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy by The Post Millennial’s Editor-at-Large Andy Ngo, be pulled from the store’s website.

This follows an announcement on Monday by Portland’s iconic book seller, that it would not place Unmasked on shelves, but that the book will remain in its online catalog.

