Last week President Donald Trump spoke to over 500,000 supporters at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC.

The rally was the last-ditch attempt to prevent the theft of the 2020 presidential election.

During his speech, President Trump told the crowd, “I know that everyone here will soon be walking over the Capitol Builing to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The chaos at the US Capitol had already started before President Trump even finished his speech.

There was also an Antifa rally scheduled near the US Capitol at 11 AM that day.

On Tuesday New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses.

We are watching the death of the Republican Party in real-time.

NEW: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, believes the attack on Capitol gives Rs a chance to purge the president and… McCarthy has asked colleagues if he should urge Trump to resign, is open to a censure w @maggieNYT > : https://t.co/iQF7vZc2ab — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 12, 2021

