FB has just blocked Law Enforcement Today – with it’s nearly 900,000 members – from posting. All admins blocked from posting to any page and group they are associated with. This is out of control. @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo @BreitbartNews @RandPaul @RepClayHiggins
— LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) January 12, 2021
