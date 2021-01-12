https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-purge-continues/

Posted by Kane on January 12, 2021

FB has just blocked Law Enforcement Today – with it’s nearly 900,000 members – from posting. All admins blocked from posting to any page and group they are associated with. This is out of control.

