https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/12/the-reason-for-ron-paul-suspension-from-facebook-is-revealed-and-its-frightening-n308655
About The Author
Related Posts
Most Healthcare Workers Are Not Heroes, Many Are Sociopaths and We Must Keep That in Mind When Dealing With Them
December 28, 2020
Gal Gadot Shuts down SJWs in a Snit Over 'Cleopatra' Role, Calling It 'Whitewashing'
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy