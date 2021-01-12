https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/still-ballot-box-street-conservative-leaning-lone-pine-ca-local-officials-refuse-come-pick/

Lone Pine, California is a conservative-leaning town near the Nevada border.

In the last election, 51.9% voted for the Republican Party, and 38.6% voted Democrat.

So there was really no rush by liberal state officials to collect the ballots for the 2020 election.

In fact, there is still a ballot drop box on the sidewalk near city hall.

Ben Jones from Lone Pine keeps calling local officials to collect the ballot box.

But it’s still there over two months after the election.

Democrats like ballot boxes because they can stuff them full of ballots when they need to.

And they can leave other ballot boxes on the street in conservative districts when they want to.

Uncounted Ballots in Lone Pine? This Ballot Drop Box has been in front of Statham Hall since just before 11-03-2020. I… Posted by Ben Jones on Monday, January 11, 2021

