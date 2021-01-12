https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/12/tiktok-star-apology-kanye-west-kim-kardashian-hotel-claim-cause-he-voted-donald-trump/

TikTok star Cole Carrigan issued an apology to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over allegations that West had requested a private meeting in a hotel room, saying he did it because West “voted for [Donald] Trump.”

“In order to for me to stay out of court and not get sued, I have to issue an apology to Mr. West and Kim Kardashian West,” the reality star shared in a clip posted on the site. The video was noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

In the video, the beauty influencer was also holding up a cease-and-desist letter from the 43-year-old rapper‘s ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, who Carrigan had claimed allegedly arranged a meeting for Kanye and Cole at a W Hotel in November.

“So hi, Kim [Kardashian], if you’re watching this, I am so sorry, I honestly did this for the simple fact that your husband voted for Trump, and we simply can’t have that clownery in America, so you’re welcome,” he added. (RELATED: Kanye West Tweets, Deletes Post About Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian)

The piece noted that the cease-and-desist letter from Stanulis demanded that Carrigan issue an apology to him, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and West. In addition, it also reportedly stated that the social media star stop posting about the rapper.

Stanulis’ lawyer called the allegations against his client “completely and entirely false.” The ex-bodyguard’s attorney said Steve “denies, in the strongest terms, all of these false and defamatory statements.” He went on to explain that Stanulis had never even heard of the TikTok star.