Jason Schmid, a longtime senior GOP aide on the House Armed Services Committee, has resigned from his post, according to a letter to Ranking Member Mike RogersMichael (Mike) Dennis RogersREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Congress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Space Force expected to live on past Trump era MORE (R-Ala.).

The letter was first obtained by Politico Tuesday.

In the letter, Schmid blasted GOP House members for supporting an objection to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE’s victory even after the deadly riot that occurred Jan. 6 by a mob of President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE‘s supporters.

“Anyone who watched those horrible hours unfold should have been galvanized to rebuke these insurrectionists in the strongest terms,” Schmid wrote.

“Instead, some members whom I believed to be leaders in the defense of the nation chose to put political theater ahead of the defense of the Constitution and the republic,” he added. “The decision to vote to set aside legitimate electors harmed the ability of every service member, intelligence officer, and diplomat to defend the nation and advance American interests.”

Over 120 House Republicans and six GOP senators voted to challenge the battleground state of Arizona’s election results, citing unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud before the riots ensued. A group of lawmakers so voted to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania.

However, both the House and Senate would ultimately beat back the challenge and vote to certify the results in the early hours of Jan. 7, solidifying Biden’s 2020 win. Following the attacks at the Capitol, Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence’s relationship with Trump fractures in final days After a terrible week, America has much to be proud of John Legend blasts Capitol rioters, thanks Georgia voters on Twitter MORE (R-Ga.) and Mike Braun Michael BraunCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote GOP senators hopeful they’ve quashed additional election challenges MORE (R-Ind.) rescinded their objections to the results.

Loeffler had lost her Senate runoff election to Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockTrump’s legacy is discord and division On The Money: Wave of companies cut off donations, much of it to GOP | Wall Street braces for tougher rules under new Democratic majority | Poll: 56 percent of voters ‘happy’ about the elections results in Georgia MORE (D-Ga.) just one day before the riots took place.

“All of our words and actions in the coming weeks and days will reveal those who believe in defending the Constitution, and those who stand only for self-interest and sectarianism. There can be no reconciliation and healing without accountability,” Schmid’s letter concluded.

“While it is my hope the Committee finds a way yet again to legislate in a bipartisan way for the men and women in uniform in the 117th Congress and beyond, the failure of so many Republican members of the Committee to put the nation ahead of electoral politics compels my resignation from the staff,” he added.

Members of the committee who joined one or both objections include Rogers and Reps. Joe Wilson Addison (Joe) Graves WilsonREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results South Carolina governor’s wife tests positive for coronavirus Pelosi to get COVID-19 vaccine in ‘next few days’ as vaccination program begins for lawmakers MORE (R-S.C.), Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Doug Lamborn Douglas (Doug) LambornREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Report on military aviation crashes faults lack of training, ‘chronic fatigue’ Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Colo.), Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results LIVE COVERAGE: Congress certifies Biden win after Pennsylvania, Arizona challenges fail Trump era bows out with scorched-earth drama in divided GOP MORE (R-N.Y.), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Rob Wittman Robert (Rob) Joseph WittmanREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results House GOP rejects unanimous consent on ,000 direct payments Overnight Defense: Mike Rogers slated to be top House Armed Services Republican | Defense bill hits another snag | Pentagon dinged for 0M loan to trucking company using COVID funds MORE (R-Va.), Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler wins GOP primary Wuhan is the final straw: The world needs to divest from China MORE (R-Mo.), Trent KellyJohn (Trent) Trent KellyREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results House votes to curtail Insurrection Act powers Defense bill would survey troops on if they’ve faced ‘racist, anti-Semitic or supremacist’ activity MORE (R-Miss.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa Bottom line Most of 120 arrested or identified at Capitol riot were longtime Trump supporters: AP analysis MORE (R-Fla.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), and Mike Garcia (R-Calif.).

Schmid, a former Army intelligence analyst who was wounded in Iraq, has worked for the House panel for over four years.

The resignation comes the same day as that of an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBP employee PAC pauses contributions for 6 months House Democrats unveil resolution to censure Rep. Mo Brooks over Capitol riots What’s the future of the Republican Party now? MORE (R-Texas), a leader of the Senate objection to the election results.

The Hill has reached out to Rogers’s office and the House Armed Services Committee for comment.

