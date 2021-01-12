https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-adviser-says-dc-studio-refused-him-because-hes-on-a-list_3653114.html

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, on Monday said that he was barred from entering a Washington, D.C.-based studio for an interview with Fox Business’s Charles Payne, as he has been put on a “list.” “Wow – the anti-Trump censorship/deplatforming is out of control,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just went to the LiveShots studio in DC to join @cvpayne on @FoxBusiness, and the LiveShots employees told me I’m not allowed to use their studios because ‘I’m on a list.’” Miller said that when he asked what sort of list he’s on, and why the studio accepted the booking in the first place, he was told by Liveshots D.C. employees that the list was for “health reasons.” Liveshots D.C. is located across the street from the U.S. Capitol, and is in the same building as CSPAN, Fox, and MSNBC, according to its website. It describes itself as the capital’s “premier liveshot facility.” …

