Trump campaign advisor, Jason Miller, said on Monday that he was barred from entering a Washington DC studio for an interview with FOX Business personality Charles Payne.

LiveShots Studio in Washington DC refused him entry because he “is on a list.”

The Democrat-Marxists cheer these totalitarian tactics.

1/ Wow – the anti-Trump censorship/deplatforming is out of control. Just went to the LiveShots studio in DC to join ⁦@cvpayne⁩ on ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩, and the LiveShots employees told me I’m not allowed to use their studios because “I’m on a list.” https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

They steal an election then crush their opposition.

Where have we seen this before?

The Epoch Times reported:

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, on Monday said that he was barred from entering a Washington, D.C.-based studio for an interview with Fox Business’s Charles Payne, as he has been put on a “list.” “Wow – the anti-Trump censorship/deplatforming is out of control,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just went to the LiveShots studio in DC to join @cvpayne on @FoxBusiness, and the LiveShots employees told me I’m not allowed to use their studios because ‘I’m on a list.’” Miller said that when he asked what sort of list he’s on, and why the studio accepted the booking in the first place, he was told by Liveshots D.C. employees that the list was for “health reasons.” Liveshots D.C. is located across the street from the U.S. Capitol, and is in the same building as CSPAN, Fox, and MSNBC, according to its website. It describes itself as the capital’s “premier liveshot facility.” “I inquired a little more, since I haven’t been around anyone with COVID[-19], and I was told they have a ‘list’ of people they won’t allow in, ‘because of, like, who you’ve been around, at the White House and stuff… and it’s, um, because of health reasons,’” he recalled.

