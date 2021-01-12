https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-before-departure-to-texas-greatest-witch-hunt-in-history/
Trump on impeachment — ‘Greatest witch hunt in history of politics’
President Trump speaks to media at White House: “We want no violence…on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…I think it’s causing tremendous danger in to our country…I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/XjiIfLrrTS
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2021
Trump speaks to reporters on WH South Lawn before departing to Alamo, calls impeachment a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” per pool report.
“We want no violence,” Trump says, adding, “I think it’s causing tremendous anger.”
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) January 12, 2021
Trump departs DC for TX pic.twitter.com/oSNuvOfp67
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 12, 2021
Trump will speak live from the Texas border town of Alamo later today…