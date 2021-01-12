Trump on impeachment — ‘Greatest witch hunt in history of politics’

President Trump speaks to media at White House: “We want no violence…on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…I think it’s causing tremendous danger in to our country…I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/XjiIfLrrTS

Trump speaks to reporters on WH South Lawn before departing to Alamo, calls impeachment a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” per pool report.

“We want no violence,” Trump says, adding, “I think it’s causing tremendous anger.”

