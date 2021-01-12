https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-praised-for-accepting-election-results-4-years-quicker-than-hillary-clinton-did/

Trump Praised For Accepting Election Results 4 Years Quicker Than Hillary Clinton Did

U.S.—Media outlets from coast to coast praised President Trump today after he accepted the results of the 2020 election in a relatively timely fashion. Even CNN pointed out that it took Trump way less time to accept the results than it has two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“You’ve got to give Trump credit here,” said Chris Cuomo during a segment of his popular show on CNN last night. “Sure, he might be literally the worst president we’ve ever seen, but at least he’s willing to accept a democratic election…UNLIKE SOME PEOPLE.”

CNN then cut to an interview from last week in which Hillary Clinton once again claimed that the 2016 election was stolen by the Russians.

“It’s amazing that she still hasn’t accepted the results,” Donald Trump said in a blurry video he put out on Twitter. “I DID! I accepted the results today! That’s because I’m a winner. Even when I lose I’m a winner. And let me tell you this: this election was sto—”

But the video ended abruptly as someone from offscreen grabbed the camera and turned it off.

Nearly every major news network has praised the president for his acceptance of the 2020 election, which happened much quicker than it would have if Hillary Clinton has lost. MSNBC, however, said they will only give the president credit for accepting the results once he admits that the 2016 election was stolen by the Russians.