https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-speaks-president-says-ridiculous-impeachment-push-causing-tremendous-anger/
TRUMP SPEAKS: President Says ‘Ridiculous’ Impeachment Push ‘Causing Tremendous Anger’
President Trump spoke with reporters for the first time Tuesday since rioters ransacked the US Capitol last week; calling the Democrats’ push for another Impeachment “ridiculous” and “causing tremendous anger.
The post TRUMP SPEAKS: President Says ‘Ridiculous’ Impeachment Push ‘Causing Tremendous Anger’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.