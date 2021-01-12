https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ffe9a709cd48c07edea8531
Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against …
What happened at the Capitol last week did nothing to change the Left’s hostile disposition toward Donald Trump and his base. It has always seen Trump and his……
Since our media have insisted that the previous standard for assaults on Washington, D.C. is the British burning late in the War of 1812, let us revisit that……
There sure are a lot of Democrats in Congress with questionable connections to China. Barbara Boxer, a former United States Senator from California has apparently taken a job with a firm in China that…
So, President Trump was banned from Twitter. He was also significantly censored by Facebook, Google, and Apple, and likely will remain muzzled by Big Tech……