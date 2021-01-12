https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/important-step-hold-president-accountable-six-house-republicans-introduce-resolution-censure-president-donald-trump/

We are witnessing the end of the Republican Party.

You can’t keep sh*tting on your base and expect them to keep supporting you.

Six Republican lawmakers introduced a resolution to censure President Donald Trump.

Democrats and the media are blaming Trump for the antia-Trump supporter riots at the US Capitol.

Trump called for a peaceful protest. But it doesn’t matter.

Weak Republicans will censure him anyway.

The six members are:

** Tom Reed (R-NY)

** Young Kim (R-CA)

** Fred Upton (R-MI)

** John Curtis (R-UT)

** Peter Meijer (R-MI)

** Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

These same Republicans would not defend this president in the historic theft in this year’s election.

Six House Republicans introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure President Donald Trump for trying to prevent the certification of the 2020 elections and allegedly incite rioters last week. Reps. Tom Reed (R-NY), Young Kim (R-CA), Fred Upton (R-MI), John Curtis (R-UT), Peter Meijer (R-MI), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced a resolution in their attempt to hold the president accountable and try to calm the nation after the riots emerged while Congress certified the 2020 election results. The House Republicans introduced the resolution as the House prepared to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The House will vote later this week on Articles of Impeachment in another attempt to remove Trump. Both measures will fail, as Pence will not move to invoke the 25th Amendment and impeachment will likely fail in the Senate. The House Republicans said in statements that they must hold the president accountable for his actions. Reed said: This is an important step to hold the President accountable. Congress must make clear that it rejects extremism and condemns the President’s actions. We will continue to push for Congressional leaders to work with us on investigating the events surrounding this dark period in our history and make sure it never happens again with the public’s trust in our democratic institutions restored.

** We are breaking more news tomorrow or Thursday on the Antifa members causing the chaos.

