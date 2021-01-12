https://www.oann.com/un-secretary-general-to-seek-second-term-in-office/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=un-secretary-general-to-seek-second-term-in-office

UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reportedly seeking to serve a second term at the international body’s top spot. On Monday, he confirmed he would seek another five-year term, which would start at the beginning of 2022.

Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, has served as UN chief since 2017 and has shown interest in running again for several months. He said there are still a lot of issues the international community needs to tackle, including global climate and poverty trends.

“In our interconnected world, we need a networked multilateralism, so that global and regional organizations communicate and work together towards common goals,” Guterres stated. “And we need an inclusive multilateralism based on the equal representation of women and taking in young people, civil society, business and technology, cities and regions, science and academia.”

To mark the 75th anniversary of the @UN, we asked people around the world to share their hopes, fears & priorities. Over 1.5 million people responded. They demanded greater international solidarity and support for those in need. Now is time to deliver. https://t.co/keQW9stsq7 pic.twitter.com/1LJIa9RI6R — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 11, 2021

In the meantime, the president of the UN General Assembly and Security Council must send an official letter to member states. This will formally kick-start the selection process.

