Just to update you on this story we told you about last night, the QAnon Shaman will get his organic food  after a federal judge ordered him to receive sustenance “in line with his strict shaman diet,” whatever the f*** a “strict shaman diet” is:

Oh, it’s real:

“Tax dollars, hard at work”:

Blue-checks are calling this “peak privilege”:

White privilege, that is:

Well, does someone need to pass a test or something to be a real shaman?

