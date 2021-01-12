https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/12/vice-president-pence-tells-speaker-nancy-pelosi-he-wont-invoke-the-25th-amendment-or-play-political-games/

President-elect Joe Biden has told us that the theme of his inauguration will be “America United,” and the victorious Democrats and their embeds in the media are making it clear that America united requires anyone — from the cabinet to the voter — who had anything to do with President Trump for the last four years must make it clear that they repent, as a first step to being welcomed back to the country, anyway.

People are saying that Vice President Mike Pence’s political career is over — it may have been anyway — because he’s written to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and told her he’s not going to invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed.

BREAKING: In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he says. pic.twitter.com/pLRuKlLEHc — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021

Pence writes to Pelosi. Says Dem demand to invoke 25th Amdt is not “in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution.” Urges mbrs “to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

Pence: “Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 13, 2021

Last line from Pence: “I pledge to you that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power. So help me God.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 13, 2021

Pence is essentially saying, I’m good for my word, I didn’t bend to political pressure in the heat of the moment, please do the same. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/ypdZtja4ms — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 13, 2021

Again, this is all in line with Pence’s thinking. Reminds me of this line from @DavidMMcintosh, which at least in terms of the Electoral College, proved true: “The most important feature about Mike is that he really is a constitutionalist.” https://t.co/vKNf2JSQhu — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 13, 2021

Interesting that Pence’s language describes the president’s conduct as impeachable. When referring to his boss he says he “did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority.” — John Hart (@johnhart333) January 13, 2021

Worth pausing for a moment to appreciate this. The vice president is accusing the president of pressuring him to go beyond his constitutional authority. That we all know that’s what happened, doesn’t diminish the significance of his saying so directly. https://t.co/7CmKFHkjN6 — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 13, 2021

Pence refuses calls to invoke the 25th Amendment. This is the second principled and correct stand he has taken under enormous pressure in the span of a week, angering one side of the aisle and now the other. Very impressed with Pence. A serious and sober minded man among clowns. pic.twitter.com/qooOvxTJtW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 13, 2021

That the media and others on the left pushed Pence to do something unconstitutional was wrong, of course. https://t.co/1cmX5N9P9h — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 13, 2021

The second to last paragraph is wasted on Pelosi. — Tony Diaz del Valle (@TDDV) January 13, 2021

Their definition of wrong is fluid; to be reframed according to the needs of the moment. — Number6 (@VillagerSix) January 13, 2021

When we started to hear that unethical journalism was now ethical because Trump was so bad that it would be wrong to be fair the “objective” pretenses were dropped. Trump will be gone soon, but there is no way they go back to subtle bias. They learned that they truly have power. — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanTypo) January 13, 2021

Let’s be honest: this is a presidential lynching. #POTUS has 7 days left in office and he is a civilian. The desire to take a kill shot on a politically wounded man is revenge. But when sharks swarm bloody prey, none stop the frenzy; they all want a piece. #Revenge #GOPHypocrisy — James David Phenicie (@nikonuser) January 13, 2021

I guess it is one small consolation but it is too late to salvage the walking dead that is the Republicans who have abandoned 70+ M voters… “Pence Says He Won’t Invoke 25th Amendment as Republicans Weigh Actions.” https://t.co/Nz3fl6wAgm — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) January 13, 2021

The @VP is right. The proper place for this is impeachment in Congress. https://t.co/PwGFJ1qvGq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2021

Whatever happened to those stimulus checks? Guess Congress is still too busy.

