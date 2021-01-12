https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/12/vice-president-pence-tells-speaker-nancy-pelosi-he-wont-invoke-the-25th-amendment-or-play-political-games/

President-elect Joe Biden has told us that the theme of his inauguration will be “America United,” and the victorious Democrats and their embeds in the media are making it clear that America united requires anyone — from the cabinet to the voter — who had anything to do with President Trump for the last four years must make it clear that they repent, as a first step to being welcomed back to the country, anyway.

People are saying that Vice President Mike Pence’s political career is over — it may have been anyway — because he’s written to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and told her he’s not going to invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed.

Whatever happened to those stimulus checks? Guess Congress is still too busy.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...