https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wall-street-journal-confirms-document-from-joint-chiefs/
About The Author
Related Posts
Court rules PCR tests ‘unreliable’…
November 23, 2020
Meanwhile, outside Hillary’s house…
November 16, 2020
Twitter’s new rule on Covid censorship…
December 18, 2020
‘I will fund primary opponents for any Republicans who don’t speak out’…
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy