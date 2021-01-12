https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/12/wapo-journo-and-cnn-political-analyst-josh-rogin-left-with-egg-on-his-face-after-trying-to-pick-a-fight-with-ben-shapiro-over-dc-statehood/

In a recent opinion piece, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden argued that the best way to strengthen our democracy following last week’s riots at the Capitol is to “[make] it easier for every American to vote.”

And how do we make it easier for every American to vote? By doing things like granting D.C. statehood, of course!

Ben Shapiro was among those who called Wyden out for trying to couch statehood in a warm and fuzzy term like “unity”:

Democrat Ron Wyden: We need unity, and all it will take is adding DC and Puerto Rico as states, universal mail-in balloting, and a new Voting Rights Act! Almost as though this isn’t about unity at all. https://t.co/BBki4ihyzR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2021

Almost!

But for what it’s worth, WaPo columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin doesn’t see what’s so objectionable about D.C. statehood:

Hi. I live in DC. Why don’t we deserve the full democratic rights afforded by statehood again? https://t.co/w8EvPq3Bmj — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 12, 2021

Hi, Josh. You live in D.C. You work in D.C. You literally get paid to understand D.C. Why don’t you know what D.C. is again?

Because the whole purpose of making DC independent of any state was so that states would not have power over the federal government located therein (see Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17). If you want DC to belong to a state, DC can always join Maryland or Virginia. https://t.co/YlJZpK0ndc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2021

Well, Josh, does that answer your question?

wait, you didn’t know that before moving there? — Brady (@bradynichols85) January 12, 2021

Things you say when you don’t understand how the Constitution works. H/t @neontaster. https://t.co/OlnrOF39WY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 12, 2021

All part of being a Real Journalist™ in Washington, D.C.

1. I have lived in DC and was born there.

2. DC should never have statehood. I actually think the Founders were right on this; and changing it, IMHO, would take a constitutional amendment.

3. However, I think DC is too large; and retrocession is the appropriate solution. https://t.co/O5NTDud17M — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2021

Hey, there’s an idea!

Washington, D.C. · Population 705,700 (2019) I though leftists were against TINY population states having a disproportionate influence on federal governance? Maybe California should be split up?https://t.co/S1IG7J48CP — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) January 12, 2021

Hmmm … splitting up California? What do you say, Josh?

Have you never taken civics? — Michael (@JrMike44) January 12, 2021

He must’ve skipped that day in J-school. Or maybe:

Someone fell asleep during Civics class.. — T (@travstu) January 12, 2021

In any event, Josh should’ve done a little more research before trying to own Ben Shapiro.

Fine, we will reapportion DC and make you either part of Maryland or Virginia. The District of Columbia was designed to be the seat of government. Not a state. — Mostly Essential Beard (@llcthecableguy) January 12, 2021

Because D.C. was never intended to be a state. If D.C. wants statehood, it should be incorporated back into Maryland. If its residents want statehood, they can move just a bit north or south. — Leo Nayfeld (@LeoNayfeld) January 12, 2021

Hi. I live in DC. It’s the way the union was designed. I’m really irritated at the idea that “I should be able to do this too because I really want to” is a winning argument here. If you want state rights, live in a state. https://t.co/JwRrxVbmTl — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 12, 2021

If people don’t like paying income tax, they move to a state with no income tax. If you don’t like not having a senator, move to a state that has senators. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 12, 2021

No one’s forcing you to live there. Move a few miles in any direction and you’ll be set. — aw (@ADubyaVA) January 12, 2021

Problem solved!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

