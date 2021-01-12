http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vlbsZ0aWF-o/

Antifa demonstrators forced a prominent Portland, Oregon, bookstore to close for the past two days. Antifa wants the establishment to not sell a forthcoming book by a local conservative journalist that details “Antifa’s radical plans to destroy democracy.”

Antifa protesters assembled outside Powell’s Books on Monday and demanded the store not sell a book by independent journalist Andy Ngo — Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, Reason.com reported. The demonstration forcing the store’s closure continued on Tuesday.

In a statement from the bookseller, the store said, “This book will not be on our store shelves, and we will not promote it. That said, it will remain in our online catalogue” for sale.

The store officials continued, “We carry books that we find anywhere from simply distasteful or badly written, to execrable, as well as those that we treasure. We believe it is the work of bookselling to do so.”

Ngo, the book’s author, tweeted a video interview with one of the demonstrators explaining why she wants the store to “stop selling that f—king book” that is set to release in print and digital on February 2.

When demonstrators arrived, the store quickly led customers out, fearing for their safety, and shut down the store.

Ngo tweeted information about the book being censored by the Antifa group.

Powell’s Books said they have received bomb threats in the past from people angered about other books they sell, the Washington Examiner stated.

Protesters claim the bookseller is “propagating racism and right-wing ideology” and that they are supporting a “fascist gravy train book for a Nazi-collaborating Portlander.”

On Tuesday, Ngo tweeted that the store had been shut down for a second day.

Protesters claim they will return to the store every day that sales of Ngo’s book continue. The store is not stocking the book. They only offer it in their online collection.

