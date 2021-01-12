https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-gop-lawmakers-speak-out-against-big-tech-targeting-conservative-voices/

JORDAN ON HANNITY: Even JAMES COMEY Admits They Had ‘No Evidence of Collusion’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.09.19

Rep. Jim Jordan stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on Robert Mueller’s ‘No Collusion’ report; saying even James Comey publicly admitted there was “no evidence” the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

“It’s all beginning to unravel. It’s over, it’s dead. What is coming is FISA abuse, the FISA application, the rigged investigation into Hillary… Where are we going with this?” asked Hannity.

“Comey said the same thing all the way up until the day he was fired, he said they had no evidence of any type of collusion. Obviously, the Mueller report demonstrates that,” said Jordan.

Watch. Rep. Jim Jordan on ‘Hannity’ above.